TRUE RANGE PRO EA
TRUE RANGE PRO EA

22 May 2019, 23:29
Smart Forex Lab.
Aleksei Ostroborodov
TRUE RANGE PRO MT4/MT5 EA

Developed by Smart Forex Lab.


Accurate night scalping & smart grid system


TRUE RANGE PRO MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54575

TRUE RANGE PRO MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54578


Settings

  • GMT+3/GMT+2 (summer/winter)
  • eurusd m5 (default), gbpusd m1

Recommendations


19.04.2021

True Range Pro MT4 EA and True Range Pro MT5 EA v2.10 update

Attached set files

  • TRP_mt4_v210_eurusd_m5.set (default)
  • TRP_mt4_v210_eurusd_m5_fifo.set (FIFO compatible)
  • TRP_mt5_v210_eurusd_m5.set (default)
  • TRP_mt5_v210_eurusd_m5_fifo.set (FIFO compatible)


2016-2020

2010-2020


01.11.2020

True Range Pro MT4 EATrue Range Pro MT5 EA

New MT4 & MT5 set files attached

  • TRP_v100_eurusd_m5_2.zip
  • TRP_v100_gbpusd_m1_2019.zip

09.09.2020

True Range Pro MT4 EA True Range Pro MT5 EA published 

Extra features

  • extended takeprofit and grid
  • improved entries quality

MT4 set files attached (TRP_MT4_v100.zip)

  • TRP_MT4_v100_eurusd_m5.set (default)
  • TRP_MT4_v100_eurusd_m5_1Mln.set 

MT5 set files attached (TRP_MT5_v100.zip)

  • TRP_MT5_v100_eurusd_m5.set (default)
  • TRP_MT5_v100_eurusd_m5_1Mln.set 

True Range MT4 & MT5 EA removed from the MQL Market 


26.07.2020

True Range EA 

Settings v420 brave edition (compatible only with EA version 4.20) 

Features

  • Optimization period: 2012-2020
  • Highest possible reliability
  • Expected high ranking by signal services
  • Same settings for MT4 and MT5
  • Quotes: 99% quality by ForexChief

MT4

MT5


22.08.2020

True Range EA TR_1M.zip

  • TR_MT4_v420_eurusd_m5_1M.set
  • TR_MT5_v420_eurusd_m5_1M.set


25.07.2020

True Range EA MT4/MT5 v420 update

Settings

  • MT4: eurusd M5 (default) TR_MT4_v420_eurusd_m5.set
  • MT5: eurusd M5 (default) TR_MT5_v420_eurusd_m5.set

02.05.2020

Attached True Range signal settings (TR_signal_eur_m5_auto.set)


