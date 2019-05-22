TRUE RANGE PRO EA

TRUE RANGE PRO MT4/MT5 EA
Developed by Smart Forex Lab.
Accurate night scalping & smart grid system
TRUE RANGE PRO MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54575
TRUE RANGE PRO MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54578
Settings
- GMT+3/GMT+2 (summer/winter)
- eurusd m5 (default), gbpusd m1
Recommendations
- ECN account: Weltrade, Forex Chief DirectFx, ICMarkets True ECN
- Leverage: 1:100+ (default settings)
- VPS: TradingFx VPS
- Rebate: FxCash
19.04.2021
True Range Pro MT4 EA and True Range Pro MT5 EA v2.10 update
Attached set files
- TRP_mt4_v210_eurusd_m5.set (default)
- TRP_mt4_v210_eurusd_m5_fifo.set (FIFO compatible)
- TRP_mt5_v210_eurusd_m5.set (default)
- TRP_mt5_v210_eurusd_m5_fifo.set (FIFO compatible)
2016-2020
2010-2020
01.11.2020
True Range Pro MT4 EA & True Range Pro MT5 EA
New MT4 & MT5 set files attached
- TRP_v100_eurusd_m5_2.zip
- TRP_v100_gbpusd_m1_2019.zip
09.09.2020
True Range Pro MT4 EA & True Range Pro MT5 EA published
Extra features
- extended takeprofit and grid
- improved entries quality
MT4 set files attached (TRP_MT4_v100.zip)
- TRP_MT4_v100_eurusd_m5.set (default)
- TRP_MT4_v100_eurusd_m5_1Mln.set
MT5 set files attached (TRP_MT5_v100.zip)
- TRP_MT5_v100_eurusd_m5.set (default)
- TRP_MT5_v100_eurusd_m5_1Mln.set
True Range MT4 & MT5 EA removed from the MQL Market
26.07.2020
True Range EA
Settings v420 brave edition (compatible only with EA version 4.20)
Features
- Optimization period: 2012-2020
- Highest possible reliability
- Expected high ranking by signal services
- Same settings for MT4 and MT5
- Quotes: 99% quality by ForexChief
MT4
MT5
22.08.2020
True Range EA TR_1M.zip
- TR_MT4_v420_eurusd_m5_1M.set
- TR_MT5_v420_eurusd_m5_1M.set
25.07.2020
True Range EA MT4/MT5 v420 update
Settings
- MT4: eurusd M5 (default) TR_MT4_v420_eurusd_m5.set
- MT5: eurusd M5 (default) TR_MT5_v420_eurusd_m5.set
Discussion and customization
- Telegram channel https://t.me/smartforexlab
- Telegram group https://t.me/smartforexlab_group
02.05.2020
Attached True Range signal settings (TR_signal_eur_m5_auto.set)