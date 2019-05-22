TRUE RANGE PRO EA

Ma anche no. L'ho back-testato con gli ultimi 10 anni, mese per mese, con i setup ufficiali e nel 70% delle volte funziona bene. Ma quando ti va contro nel restante 30% dei casi ti può distruggere il tuo conto. I DD a cui ti espone questo EA, non sono mai accettabili. Forse il programmatore potrebbe aggiungere dei campi in cui si possa restringere l'attività dell'EA in fasce orarie caratteristiche. Es: Solo sessione asiatica, ecc... Secondo me si può fare di meglio, ma in generale nessun EA che basato su RSI ed ATR è mai stato vincente.