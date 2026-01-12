Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — A calm Core + Satellite idea for Gold





Product page

Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) is available on the MQL5 Market here:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161233

Not a martingale. Not a magic bullet.

Just a clean Core + Satellite approach for XAU/GOLD position management — built for traders who prefer structure over hype.

Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot, long-only MT4 EA designed around one simple concept:

One Core position that stays as the “anchor”

Satellites that can close individually with their own take-profits

The goal is not to chase the market with bigger lots, but to manage a position more calmly during normal swings — while adding practical protections for real trading conditions.





The Core + Satellite structure (in plain words)

1) Core (the anchor)

The EA opens a single Core buy position when entry conditions are met.

The Core is intended to stay open through typical price fluctuation.

2) Satellites (partial take-profit positions)

When price moves against the Core, the EA can add Satellite positions using fixed lot size.

Each Satellite has its own individual take-profit, so it can close on a rebound independently.

This creates a “partial take-profit behavior” where some positions can be realized as price oscillates, while the Core remains the anchor.

Important note: Bonebreaker uses fixed lot for both Core and Satellites.

It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.

What the EA focuses on

Fixed-lot management + practical filters

Bonebreaker is designed to be simple in position sizing, and more careful in when it enters.

Key components include:

ATR-aware spacing for additional entries (volatility adaptive)

Entry filter based on rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)

Spread filter for new entries

Rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time)

Optional time window and optional news pause

After closing: WAIT cooldown (shown on chart, left-bottom) to avoid immediate re-entry

Recommended starting preset (baseline)

These values are a conservative baseline and can be adjusted to fit broker conditions and account size:

InitialLot: 0.01

SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20

TierTP_Factor: 0.12

TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50

EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15

MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70

Notes & risk disclosure

Trading involves risk.

Systems that add positions can accumulate trades during strong directional moves. Please start with conservative settings, test on a demo account first, and ensure you have adequate margin for the symbol you trade.



















