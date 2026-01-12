Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — A calm Core + Satellite idea for Gold

Product page
Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) is available on the MQL5 Market here:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161233
Not a martingale. Not a magic bullet.
Just a clean Core + Satellite approach for XAU/GOLD position management — built for traders who prefer structure over hype.
Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot, long-only MT4 EA designed around one simple concept:
One Core position that stays as the “anchor”
Satellites that can close individually with their own take-profits
The goal is not to chase the market with bigger lots, but to manage a position more calmly during normal swings — while adding practical protections for real trading conditions.
The Core + Satellite structure (in plain words)
1) Core (the anchor)
The EA opens a single Core buy position when entry conditions are met.
The Core is intended to stay open through typical price fluctuation.
2) Satellites (partial take-profit positions)
When price moves against the Core, the EA can add Satellite positions using fixed lot size.
Each Satellite has its own individual take-profit, so it can close on a rebound independently.
This creates a “partial take-profit behavior” where some positions can be realized as price oscillates, while the Core remains the anchor.
Important note: Bonebreaker uses fixed lot for both Core and Satellites.
It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.
What the EA focuses on
Fixed-lot management + practical filters
Bonebreaker is designed to be simple in position sizing, and more careful in when it enters.
Key components include:
ATR-aware spacing for additional entries (volatility adaptive)
Entry filter based on rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)
Spread filter for new entries
Rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time)
Optional time window and optional news pause
After closing: WAIT cooldown (shown on chart, left-bottom) to avoid immediate re-entry
Recommended starting preset (baseline)
These values are a conservative baseline and can be adjusted to fit broker conditions and account size:
InitialLot: 0.01
-
SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20
-
TierTP_Factor: 0.12
-
TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50
-
EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15
-
MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70
Notes & risk disclosure
Trading involves risk.
Systems that add positions can accumulate trades during strong directional moves. Please start with conservative settings, test on a demo account first, and ensure you have adequate margin for the symbol you trade.