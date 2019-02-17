Bitcoin case study

Case Study for Bitcoin

(from November 10, 2018 to December 18, 2018)

During that time, Most people did not know Bitcoin as glowing red so they went long and lost.

No one knew Bitcoin was glowing red during that time. I circled the area in orange where most people went long and lost their money trading into many 'Bull Traps'

Congratulations, you've found an Easter Egg from me. So, here it is:

"If the trend is glowing red, I only focus on selling at the highest possible price. If the trend is glowing green, I only focus on buying at the lowest possible price."