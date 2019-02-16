Forex case study for EURUSD from May 15, 2014 to March 13, 2015.

The Trend was glowing red. Unfortunately, most people didn't know that. So, they lost a lot of their money in the Forex market trading the EUR/USD pair.

The radius that I circled in orange color are "Bull Traps". Most people didn't know the trend at that time, so they went long and lost a lot of money in the Forex market.

Here's a free Easter egg from me: If the trend is "glowing red", I only focus on selling at the highest possible price. If the trend is "glowing green", I only focus on buying at the lowest possible price.