EA Scalping News Profit no loss strategy V.1.0 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY EURUSD!
Scalping

10 January 2019, 21:22
Aleh Sasonka
1 377

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,h1 for the year 2017.

Broker #1: InstaForex (the wide range of services to every customer)

1. Testing ver.1.0 with standard parameters on EURUSD,h1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01):

RealTickStrategyTester0110 - EA Scalping News Profit no loss strategy v.1.00 Copyright © 2019, Amin Rusli

2. Testing ver.1.0 with standard parameters on EURUSD,m1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01):

3. Testing ver.1.0 with standard parameters on EURUSD,m1 (2017.01.01-2018.01.01) - NOT REAL TICK!:

NOT REAL !


Settings for all tests were used without selection and without optimization.


Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

#MT4, robot, Testing, scalper, real, tick story, #EA