PipFinite Breakout EDGE

A Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency Scanner Is Available To Our Loyal Clients













SELL SETUP

Watch The Video ► (Click Here)



Step 1: Sell Signal & Success Rate at least 66% (Success Rate ≥ 66%)





Step 2: Select your StopLoss

Option 1: Recent Swing (Used On The Example Below)

Recent Swing Option 2: Opposite Signal

















Step 3: Select your TakeProfit

Option 1: TakeProfit on TP1

















Option 2: 50% Partial TakeProfit on TP1 & Close Remaining 50% on TP2



















Option 3: TakeProfit on Opposite Signal (Exit Sell Signal on a New Buy Signal)



















BUY SETUP

Watch The Video ► (Click Here)





Step 1: Buy Signal & Success Rate at least 66% (Success Rate ≥ 66%)





Step 2: Select your StopLoss

Option 1: Recent Swing



Recent Swing Option 2: Opposite Signal (Used On The Example Below)



















Step 3: Select your TakeProfit

Option 1: TakeProfit on TP1

















Option 2: 50% Partial TakeProfit on TP1 & Close Remaining 50% on TP2

















Option 3: TakeProfit on Opposite Signal (Exit Buy Signal on a New Sell Signal)





























MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER Watch The Video ► (Click Here)





A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart Simplify Your Workflow No need to open many charts and timeframes to check if there is a setup! The scanner does all the hard work for you.





THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE

Blue Boxes - Buy Signal Red Boxes - Sell Signal Green Boxes - Uptrend Pink Boxes - Downtrend Numbers Inside Box - Success Rate White Numbers - Success Rate ≥ 60%. You can trade this instrument Black Numbers - Success Rate < 60%. Don't trade this instrument







EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE

Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart. Change the current pair Move effortlessly to different timeframes Instantly switch to your desired instrument







FLEXIBILITY You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform. Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma "," Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD

You can select up to 9 different timeframes Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor







INTEGRATED ALERTS The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring! Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN!









TIMEFRAME SELECTION Works in any timeframe, below are suggestions: M15 for scalping

H1 for day trading (Most Used)



H4 for swing trading

D1 for long term trading



PAIR SELECTION



Works in any pair, below are suggestions: Pairs with the high "Success Rate"



Ideal Success Rate is at least than 66%

Example

If a pair has Success Rate Lower than 66%. We can skip trading this pair and look for other pairs with higher Success Rate

Pairs you are familiar in trading

Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY



Example



EURUSD H1 Success Rate is 69% while AUDUSD H1 Success Rate is 80%. A wise decision is to pick AUDUSD H1 signals



PAIR SELECTION USING THE SCANNER We can select the Top 3 Pairs that has the highest Success Rate. On the example below, the best pairs to select are: GBPUSD, EURJPY & USDCHF





DAY TRADING & SWING TRADING SETTINGS

Period = 10

Range Filter = 1.0

Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing OR Opposite Signal



Take Profit Factor = 2.0 to 2.5









SCALPING SETTINGS

Period = 5

Range Filter = 1.5 to 2.0



Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing OR Opposite Signal



Take Profit Factor = 1.5







CLASSIC SETTINGS

Period = 5

Range Filter = 1.0



Stop Loss Mode = Opposite Signal



Take Profit Factor = 1.0 to 1.5







STOPLOSS USING OPPOSITE SIGNAL Ideal for avoiding market spikes and stop hunts Stop Loss Mode = Opposite Signal







STOPLOSS USING RECENT SWINGS

Using a predetermined stop loss to reduce risk

Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing









RANGE FILTER The image below shows a Ranging Market which caused many false signals & low Success Rate.









We can increase the Range Filter to improve results. Lets use Range Filter = 3.0



After increasing the Range Filter. False Signals decreased & Success Rate has improved.





TAKE PROFIT FACTOR

Increase the value to increase take profit Decrease the value to decrease take profit

















MAIN PARAMETERS - controls the indicator algorithm operation.

Period - the number of bars used to calculate the breakout.

- the number of bars used to calculate the breakout. Setting = 10 to 15 for day trading & swing trading.



for day trading & swing trading.

Setting = 5 to 8 for scalping.

for scalping. Range Filter - the factor used for filtering ranging markets.



- the factor used for filtering ranging markets. Setting = 1.0 for day trading & swing trading.

for day trading & swing trading.

Setting = 1.5 to 2.0 for scalping.

for scalping. Stop Loss Mode - the stop loss used for calculation.

- the stop loss used for calculation. Recent Swing - stop loss will be based recent market structures



Opposite Signal - stop loss is based on the opposite signal.



Take Profit Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.

- the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels. Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.



Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.



Setting = 2.00 to 2.50 for day trading & swing trading



for day trading & swing trading

Setting = 1.5 for scalping

for scalping Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used.



MISC PARAMETERS - controls the universal settings. FOR DEVELOPER/CODER PURPOSES ONLY. Universal Draw Buffers - Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart.

- Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart. Universal Draw Objects - Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart.

- Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart. Universal Delete Objects - Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart.

- Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart. Universal Enable Alerts - Enable/Disable all alerts to be triggered



DISPLAY PARAMETERS - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart. Show Signal - show/hide signal



- show/hide signal Show Entry Points - show/hide entry point



- show/hide entry point Show S/R Lines - show/hide support/resistance levels



- show/hide support/resistance levels Show TP Targets - show/hide TP arrows

- show/hide TP arrows Show TP Hit Line - show/hide TP Hit lines

- show/hide TP Hit lines Show TP Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to TP

- show/hide line from Entry to TP Show SL Targets - show/hide SL arrows

- show/hide SL arrows Show SL Hit Line - show/hide SL Hit lines

- show/hide SL Hit lines Show SL Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to SL

- show/hide line from Entry to SL Show EXIT Targets - show/hide EXIT arrows

- show/hide EXIT arrows Show EXIT Hit Line - show/hide EXIT Hit lines

- show/hide EXIT Hit lines Show EXIT Tracking Line - show/hide line from entry to exit

- show/hide line from entry to exit Show Profit - show/hide profit/loss

- show/hide profit/loss Profit Font Size - text size of profit

- text size of profit Visual Mode - Enable 3D colors

- Enable 3D colors Charts To Foreground - force charts to be drawn on top of all objects



GRAPHICS PARAMETERS - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart. Buy Signal - color of buy signal arrow

- color of buy signal arrow Sell Signal - color of sell signal arrow

- color of sell signal arrow Buy Entry - color of buy entry arrow

- color of buy entry arrow Sell Entry - color of sell entry arrow

- color of sell entry arrow Resistance - color of resistance line

- color of resistance line Support - color of support line



- color of support line TP1 - color of TP1 arrow

- color of TP1 arrow TP2 - color of TP2 arrow

- color of TP2 arrow TP Hit - color of TP hit arrow

- color of TP hit arrow SL - color of SL arrow

- color of SL arrow SL Hit - color of SL hit arrow

- color of SL hit arrow EXIT Win - color of Exit win arrow

- color of Exit win arrow EXIT Loss - color of Exit loss arrow

- color of Exit loss arrow TP Hit Line - color of TP hit line

- color of TP hit line TP Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to TP

- color of line from Entry to TP SL Hit Line - color of SL hit line

- color of SL hit line SL Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to SL

- color of line from Entry to SL EXIT Hit Line - color of Exit hit line

- color of Exit hit line EXIT Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to Exit

Line - color of line from Entry to Exit Positive Profit - color of winning trades

- color of winning trades Negative Profit - color of losing trades



DASHBOARD PARAMETERS - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart. Show Dashboard - show/hide information dashboard

- show/hide information dashboard Show Dashboard Background - show/hide dashboard background box

- show/hide dashboard background box Dashboard Font Size - Text size for statistics.

- Text size for statistics. Dashboard X-Offset - Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000).

- Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000). Dashboard Y-Offset - Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000).

- Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000). Dashboard Y-Spacing - factor used as row distance.

- factor used as row distance. Dashboard Background X-Size - size of dashboard background.

- size of dashboard background. Dashboard Background - color of dashboard

- color of dashboard Auto Color Dashboard Background - use the chart background color as dashboard background color

- use the chart background color as dashboard background color Dashboard Text - color of dashboard

- color of dashboard Auto Color Dashboard Text - use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color

- use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color Dashboard Buy - color of dashboard buy signal

- color of dashboard buy signal Dashboard Sell - color of dashboard sell signals

- color of dashboard sell signals Dashboard TP Hit - color of text when targets are hit

- color of text when targets are hit Dashboard Outline - color of dashboard borders



ALERT PARAMETERS - controls the alert options enabled. Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts.

- Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts. Enable Email Alerts - Enables email alerts.

- Enables email alerts. Enable Push Notification Alerts - Enables smart phone or sms alerts.

- Enables smart phone or sms alerts. Enable Sound Alerts - Enables sound alerts.

- Enables sound alerts. Sound Alert Name - File name of sound alert.

- File name of sound alert. Enable Screen Comments - Enable comment on the top right corner of screen.





























