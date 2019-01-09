PipFinite Breakout EDGE

EXPERIENCE
A GAME CHANGER
Take Your Trading To The Next Level With The Ultimate Breakout Strategy
No Complicated Rules.. No Confusing Charts.. No Guesswork.. 100% Easy To Follow!
YOUR AMAZING BENEFITS
Have The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & Timeframes In Just 1 Chart
A Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency Scanner Is Available To Our Loyal Clients
Read The Whole Page To Get The SCANNER For FREE!
SELL SETUP
Step 1: Sell Signal & Success Rate at least 66% (Success Rate ≥ 66%)
Step 2: Select your StopLoss
- Option 1: Recent Swing (Used On The Example Below)
- Option 2: Opposite Signal
Step 3: Select your TakeProfit
Option 1: TakeProfit on TP1
Option 2: 50% Partial TakeProfit on TP1 & Close Remaining 50% on TP2
Option 3: TakeProfit on Opposite Signal (Exit Sell Signal on a New Buy Signal)
BUY SETUP
Step 1: Buy Signal & Success Rate at least 66% (Success Rate ≥ 66%)
Step 2: Select your StopLoss
- Option 1: Recent Swing
- Option 2: Opposite Signal (Used On The Example Below)
Step 3: Select your TakeProfit
Option 1: TakeProfit on TP1
Option 2: 50% Partial TakeProfit on TP1 & Close Remaining 50% on TP2
Option 3: TakeProfit on Opposite Signal (Exit Buy Signal on a New Sell Signal)
MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER
Watch The Video ► (Click Here)
A New Solution Which Gives Traders The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart
Simplify Your Workflow
No need to open many charts and timeframes to check if there is a setup!
The scanner does all the hard work for you.
THE INTUITIVE INTERFACE
Blue Boxes - Buy Signal
Red Boxes - Sell Signal
Green Boxes - Uptrend
Pink Boxes - Downtrend
Numbers Inside Box - Success Rate
White Numbers - Success Rate ≥ 60%. You can trade this instrument
Black Numbers - Success Rate < 60%. Don't trade this instrument
EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE
Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.
Change the current pair
Move effortlessly to different timeframes
Instantly switch to your desired instrument
FLEXIBILITY
You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.
Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","
Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD
You can select up to 9 different timeframes
Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor
INTEGRATED ALERTS
The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!
Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN!
GET THE BREAKOUT EDGE SCANNER FOR FREE
TAKE ADVANTAGE & SAVE 249$
FOR MORE INFORMATION
(Please contact us via MQL5 Personal Message) / support@pipfinite.com
TIMEFRAME SELECTION
Works in any timeframe, below are suggestions:
- M15 for scalping
- H1 for day trading (Most Used)
- H4 for swing trading
- D1 for long term trading
PAIR SELECTION
Works in any pair, below are suggestions:
- Pairs with the high "Success Rate"
- Ideal Success Rate is at least than 66%
- Example
- If a pair has Success Rate Lower than 66%. We can skip trading this pair and look for other pairs with higher Success Rate
- Pairs you are familiar in trading
- Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY
- Example
- EURUSD H1 Success Rate is 69% while AUDUSD H1 Success Rate is 80%. A wise decision is to pick AUDUSD H1 signals
PAIR SELECTION USING THE SCANNER
We can select the Top 3 Pairs that has the highest Success Rate.
On the example below, the best pairs to select are: GBPUSD, EURJPY & USDCHF
DAY TRADING & SWING TRADING SETTINGS
- Period = 10
- Range Filter = 1.0
- Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing OR Opposite Signal
- Take Profit Factor = 2.0 to 2.5
SCALPING SETTINGS
- Period = 5
- Range Filter = 1.5 to 2.0
- Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing OR Opposite Signal
- Take Profit Factor = 1.5
CLASSIC SETTINGS
- Period = 5
- Range Filter = 1.0
- Stop Loss Mode = Opposite Signal
- Take Profit Factor = 1.0 to 1.5
STOPLOSS USING OPPOSITE SIGNAL
Ideal for avoiding market spikes and stop hunts
- Stop Loss Mode = Opposite Signal
STOPLOSS USING RECENT SWINGS
Using a predetermined stop loss to reduce risk
- Stop Loss Mode = Recent Swing
RANGE FILTER
The image below shows a Ranging Market which caused many false signals & low Success Rate.
We can increase the Range Filter to improve results. Lets use Range Filter = 3.0
After increasing the Range Filter. False Signals decreased & Success Rate has improved.
TAKE PROFIT FACTOR
Increase the value to increase take profit
Decrease the value to decrease take profit
MAIN PARAMETERS - controls the indicator algorithm operation.
- Period - the number of bars used to calculate the breakout.
- Setting = 10 to 15 for day trading & swing trading.
- Setting = 5 to 8 for scalping.
- Range Filter - the factor used for filtering ranging markets.
- Setting = 1.0 for day trading & swing trading.
- Setting = 1.5 to 2.0 for scalping.
- Stop Loss Mode - the stop loss used for calculation.
- Recent Swing - stop loss will be based recent market structures
- Opposite Signal - stop loss is based on the opposite signal.
- Take Profit Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels.
- Increasing this value will give more take profit but decreases success rate.
- Decreasing this value will gives less profit but increases success rate.
- Setting = 2.00 to 2.50 for day trading & swing trading
- Setting = 1.5 for scalping
- Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used.
MISC PARAMETERS - controls the universal settings. FOR DEVELOPER/CODER PURPOSES ONLY.
- Universal Draw Buffers - Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart.
- Universal Draw Objects - Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart.
- Universal Delete Objects - Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart.
- Universal Enable Alerts - Enable/Disable all alerts to be triggered
DISPLAY PARAMETERS - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
- Show Signal - show/hide signal
- Show Entry Points - show/hide entry point
- Show S/R Lines - show/hide support/resistance levels
- Show TP Targets - show/hide TP arrows
- Show TP Hit Line - show/hide TP Hit lines
- Show TP Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to TP
- Show SL Targets - show/hide SL arrows
- Show SL Hit Line - show/hide SL Hit lines
- Show SL Tracking Line - show/hide line from Entry to SL
- Show EXIT Targets - show/hide EXIT arrows
- Show EXIT Hit Line - show/hide EXIT Hit lines
- Show EXIT Tracking Line - show/hide line from entry to exit
- Show Profit - show/hide profit/loss
- Profit Font Size - text size of profit
- Visual Mode - Enable 3D colors
- Charts To Foreground - force charts to be drawn on top of all objects
GRAPHICS PARAMETERS - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
- Buy Signal - color of buy signal arrow
- Sell Signal - color of sell signal arrow
- Buy Entry - color of buy entry arrow
- Sell Entry - color of sell entry arrow
- Resistance - color of resistance line
- Support - color of support line
- TP1 - color of TP1 arrow
- TP2 - color of TP2 arrow
- TP Hit - color of TP hit arrow
- SL - color of SL arrow
- SL Hit - color of SL hit arrow
- EXIT Win - color of Exit win arrow
- EXIT Loss - color of Exit loss arrow
- TP Hit Line - color of TP hit line
- TP Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to TP
- SL Hit Line - color of SL hit line
- SL Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to SL
- EXIT Hit Line - color of Exit hit line
- EXIT Tracking Line - color of line from Entry to Exit
- Positive Profit - color of winning trades
- Negative Profit - color of losing trades
DASHBOARD PARAMETERS - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
- Show Dashboard - show/hide information dashboard
- Show Dashboard Background - show/hide dashboard background box
- Dashboard Font Size - Text size for statistics.
- Dashboard X-Offset - Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Offset - Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000).
- Dashboard Y-Spacing - factor used as row distance.
- Dashboard Background X-Size - size of dashboard background.
- Dashboard Background - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Background - use the chart background color as dashboard background color
- Dashboard Text - color of dashboard
- Auto Color Dashboard Text - use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color
- Dashboard Buy - color of dashboard buy signal
- Dashboard Sell - color of dashboard sell signals
- Dashboard TP Hit - color of text when targets are hit
- Dashboard Outline - color of dashboard borders
ALERT PARAMETERS - controls the alert options enabled.
- Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts.
- Enable Email Alerts - Enables email alerts.
- Enable Push Notification Alerts - Enables smart phone or sms alerts.
- Enable Sound Alerts - Enables sound alerts.
- Sound Alert Name - File name of sound alert.
- Enable Screen Comments - Enable comment on the top right corner of screen.
HOW TO GET THE SAMPLE CODE
A FREE sample code for "iCustom" integration is available for our loyal clients.
Step 1: Breakout EDGE Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2:
Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: " Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Breakout Edge Sample Code, MT4 or MT5"
HOW TO GET THE 249$ SCANNER FOR FREE
Step 1: Breakout EDGE Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)
Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com
Subject line: "
Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite
Breakout
Edge Scanner,
MT4 or MT5"
Exclusive Access To PipFinite Telegram Group
After we verified your purchase, the telegram invite link will be sent to your email after you downloaded
the scanner.
Original Price: 149$
Discounted Price: 98$
Save 51$ When you purchase NOW!
CLICK BELOW TO GET INSTANT ACCESS