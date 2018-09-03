03.09.2018

Dear all,

We are glad to inform you that

is offering up to a

100% Deposit Bonus

when crediting a newly opened or already existing trading account!

The promotion is valid from 03.09.2018 to 03.11. 2018 inclusive.

to inclusive. There are no minimum and maximum deposit limits to get up to a 100% bonus.

bonus. The bonus only applies to customers who have made an actual money deposit. Actual money deposit is an amount of all deposits minus all withdrawals made during the promotion period.

The bonus raises your capital and provides you more profit generating possibilities. The bonus cannot be withdrawn and expires when making a first withdrawal of funds.

In order to receive up to a 100% bonus it is necessary to send a bonus request .

Once your notification has been received, the bonus will be added to your trading account within 1 business day upon receipt of the deposit. If the bonus request is sent on a weekend or holiday, the bonus will be ctedited the next working day after the holiday.

If you have any questions, please feel free to





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Real Trade Customer Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org



