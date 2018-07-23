EUR/USD intra-day analysis

23.07.2018

EUR/USD (1.1728): The EUR/USD currency pair was seen closing near the previous resistance level of 1.1730 on Friday before slightly pulling back.

The currency pair is expected to breakout from this resistance level in the near term if the bullish momentum continues.

To the upside, the common currency could be seen extending the gains toward the next main resistance level of 1.1960 – 1.1920 level.

On the 4-hour chart time frame, price action continues to remain to trade sideways.

The breach of the minor support/resistance level suggests a pull-back to 1.1686 ahead of further gains.





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