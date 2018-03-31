Trading Report of 2018 March

This is the track record of #daytrading with the #FURAX Strategy on #Forex!







The return for March is positive, with 407.77% for a Historical Maximum Drawdown of 21.27%! The global return is positive at 407.77%. See the completed statement.

The Max #StopLoss was 15 pips & The Max Open Trade was 01!





This trading account is a leader (not a capital for make money) and the impressive return (and maximum drawdown) must be reduced to preserve an accepted risk:

If #Furax makes 400% this month for 20% drawdown, you (an serious investor) could make 40% monthly with an accepted 2% drawdown.



How?

FURAX trades $7.5 for 0.01 volume and you trade $375 for 0.05 vol or 700$/0.1 etc



Why a small capital?

Not a small capital but the smallest! When i trade the smallest volume (0.01) my broker demands me the maximum margin (0.5% on EurUsd and GbpUsd).Too, i can protect with the Margin Call Stop Loss by the Broker, not for my account cause it is just the smallest capital, but for the subscribers/investors.#FURAX can lost 50% (New Margin Call Stop Loss Esma 2018) on ONE trade, so 40 pips BUT before the margin call, there will ALWAYS be the Fixed Stop Loss at 15 pips (22% risk/trade).

There are also TWO protections for subscribers.





Resume?

FURAX risks 22% per trade with SL 15pips = Standard trading conditions

FURAX risks 50% per trade with MC 40pips = Exceptional trading conditions

IF YOU choose a $375 for 0.05 volume:

YOU could risk 2,2% per trade with SL 15pips = Standard trading conditions

YOU could risk 5,0% per trade with MC 40pips = Exceptional trading conditions







