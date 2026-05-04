Intradaysoft CORE (April 27 – May 3)

Friends, last week brought a new boost to my index! Almost all trading bots performed well, and as a result, the CORE INDEX, which now consists of 11 trading bots, grew by more than 1%!

This is an excellent trading result, and most importantly, it's 11 times safer than trading with a single trading bot. It's super-diversified! My index is growing despite market fluctuations and other unacceptable circumstances.

So, I turned my home PC into a small investment fund, and below you can see how it worked:













Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:



My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link

My Broker for Algo trading - link







