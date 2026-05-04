Intradaysoft CORE (April 27 – May 3)
My Trading

Intradaysoft CORE (April 27 – May 3)

4 May 2026, 15:25
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
123

Friends, last week brought a new boost to my index! Almost all trading bots performed well, and as a result, the CORE INDEX, which now consists of 11 trading bots, grew by more than 1%!
This is an excellent trading result, and most importantly, it's 11 times safer than trading with a single trading bot. It's super-diversified! My index is growing despite market fluctuations and other unacceptable circumstances.

So, I turned my home PC into a small investment fund, and below you can see how it worked:


LEARN MORE HERE



Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 

My Telegram group - link


My Youtube channel - link


My Broker for Algo trading - link



#Intradaysoft CORE