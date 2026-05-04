Intradaysoft CORE (April 27 – May 3)

0
123
Friends, last week brought a new boost to my index! Almost all trading bots performed well, and as a result, the CORE INDEX, which now consists of 11 trading bots, grew by more than 1%!
This is an excellent trading result, and most importantly, it's 11 times safer than trading with a single trading bot. It's super-diversified! My index is growing despite market fluctuations and other unacceptable circumstances.
So, I turned my home PC into a small investment fund, and below you can see how it worked:
Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|
My Telegram group - link
|
|