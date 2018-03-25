NOTES OF A CURRENCY SPECULATOR – WHO ARE DESTROYS TRENDS IN THE FOREX MARKET?

The period of retrograde Mercury strongly affects the financial markets and other factors of human life. No wonder astrologers pay special attention to this phenomenon.Did you notice such a period of life when you are not doing what you plan to do? When there are always some problems? And what could be the explanation for this? Perhaps the reason is the period of Mercury’s retrograde? Did not you think about it? And what effect does this phenomenon have on financial markets? How can you used it if this phenomenon have impact in market? Today these questions is in our notes of the currency speculator.