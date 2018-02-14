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14.02.2018
USDJPY managed to fell below 107.30 yesterday which may be the first sign of more drop on the way.
Market now facing resistance zone at 107.90-108.20 where as long as market holding below this zone another drop wave toward 105.80 is expected.
Above 108.20 market may head again for full rebound correction toward 110.00-40 zone.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|106.85
|107.90
|Level 2
|105.80
|108.20
|Level 3
|104.50
|110.00
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