14.02.2018

USDJPY managed to fell below 107.30 yesterday which may be the first sign of more drop on the way.

Market now facing resistance zone at 107.90-108.20 where as long as market holding below this zone another drop wave toward 105.80 is expected.

Above 108.20 market may head again for full rebound correction toward 110.00-40 zone.

Support Resistance Level 1 106.85 107.90 Level 2 105.80 108.20 Level 3 104.50 110.00



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