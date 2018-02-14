USDJPY
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY

14 February 2018, 19:06
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
147
14.02.2018

USDJPY managed to fell below 107.30 yesterday which may be the first sign of more drop on the way.

Market now facing resistance zone at 107.90-108.20 where as long as market holding below this zone another drop wave toward 105.80 is expected.

Above 108.20 market may head again for full rebound correction toward 110.00-40 zone.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     106.85    107.90
Level 2105.80    108.20
Level 3104.50    110.00


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