GBPUSD. 30.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 30.01.2018

30 January 2018, 19:03
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
120
30.01.2018

GBPUSD


GBPUSD managed to add more drop where the first target met at 1.4000 while the second target still looking toward 1.3915.

As long as market holding trades below 1.4130-40 the chance for the downtrend wave to sustain toward 1.3915 is expected.

Above 1.4140 Market may add more signals where market may have a chance for more advance toward 1.4285 and above.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.4050    1.4130-40
Level 21.3980    1.4210
Level 31.3915   1.4285


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