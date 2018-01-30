GBPUSD. 30.01.2018

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30.01.2018
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GBPUSD
GBPUSD managed to add more drop where the first target met at 1.4000 while the second target still looking toward 1.3915.
As long as market holding trades below 1.4130-40 the chance for the downtrend wave to sustain toward 1.3915 is expected.
Above 1.4140 Market may add more signals where market may have a chance for more advance toward 1.4285 and above.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.4050
|1.4130-40
|Level 2
|1.3980
|1.4210
|Level 3
|1.3915
|1.4285
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