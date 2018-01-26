GBPUSD. 26.01.2018

GBPUSD managed yesterday to head for fst drop correction after Donald Trump announcement.

Market managed to close from target 1.4050 where the Uptrend line managed to protect market around 1.4085 zone.

With market being in the overbought zone another drop correction wave may hit the market toward 1.3915 zone.

Above 1.4345 market will face 1.4380 and 1.4460 as resistance levels.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.4215 1.4290 Level 2 1.4120 1.4345 Level 3 1.3915 1.4380





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