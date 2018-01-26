GBPUSD. 26.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 26.01.2018

26 January 2018, 20:41
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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134
26.01.2018

GBPUSD


GBPUSD managed yesterday to head for fst drop correction after Donald Trump announcement.

Market managed to close from target 1.4050 where the Uptrend line managed to protect market around 1.4085 zone. 

With market being in the overbought zone another drop correction wave may hit the market toward 1.3915 zone.

Above 1.4345 market will face 1.4380 and 1.4460 as resistance levels.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.4215    1.4290
Level 21.4120    1.4345
Level 31.3915   1.4380


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