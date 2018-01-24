GBPUSD. 24.01.2018

British Pound managed to retrieve uptrend wave after yesterday drop correction where market managed to break above 1.4000 resistance zone where managed early today to close from target 1.4120.

Market still on the heavy uptrend wave where market facing Intraday-Level support at 1.4050.

As long as market holding above 1.4050 and once break above 1.4120 another advance wave may hit the market toward 1.4260 zone.

Below 1.4050 market may head for farther drop correction toward 1.3950.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.4050 1.4120 Level 2 1.3950 1.4180 Level 3 1.3820-50 1.4260





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