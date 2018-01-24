GBPUSD. 24.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 24.01.2018

24 January 2018, 19:21
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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112
24.01.2018

GBPUSD


British Pound managed to retrieve uptrend wave after yesterday drop correction where market managed to break above 1.4000 resistance zone where managed early today to close from target 1.4120.

Market still on the heavy uptrend wave where market facing Intraday-Level support at 1.4050.

As long as market holding above 1.4050 and once break above 1.4120 another advance wave may hit the market toward 1.4260 zone.

Below 1.4050 market may head for farther drop correction toward 1.3950.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.4050    1.4120
Level 21.3950    1.4180
Level 31.3820-50    1.4260


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