NordFX: The Best Broker to Work with Cryptocurrencies

At the very beginning of the new year, the winners of the 2017 IAFT Awards were announced. NordFX was overwhelmingly declared ‘The Best Broker to Work with Cryptocurrencies’.

The organizer of the IAFT Awards is the International Association of Forex Traders (IAFT), in which more than 200,000 traders from across the world take part. Each of them had the chance to express their appreciation and trust for any given broker by voting on the awards website.

We are grateful to all who gave their vote to our company. It should be noted that the nomination ‘The Best Broker to Work with Cryptocurrencies’ is new for this award, and the victory in this inaugural year undoubtedly confirms that the services NordFX offers cryptotraders today are not just in demand, but are also unique.

Even when one’s starting capital is low, leverage of up to 1: 1000 for transacting with bitcoin, Litecoin and Etherium, combined with minimal spreads, opens the possibility of making significant profits off both the growth and fall of cryptocurrencies. The ability to have an account in bitcoins should interest not only active traders, but also passive investors, who are used to working only with crypto exchanges. Moreover, opening such an account takes only about a minute and takes place exclusively online: this is yet another undisputed advantage of NordFX.

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