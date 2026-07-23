Elliott wave analysis of the market for July 23, 2026 BTCUSD

BTCUSD: BUY 66850, SL 65400, TP 74000









The overall wave structure for Bitcoin remains unchanged. During the previous trading session, buyers attempted to continue their slow but steady advance. However, they were unable to maintain the upward momentum.





The rally stalled and was followed by a modest pullback. For now, the market remains in consolidation, but Bitcoin is expected to resume its advance in the near term, as the broader technical picture continues to favor the bulls.





The outlook still calls for further upside as Wave 3 of the developing bullish impulse unfolds. Therefore, long positions continue to offer the most attractive trading opportunity.





Investment idea: BUY 66850, SL 65400, TP 74000.



