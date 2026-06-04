Elliott wave analysis of the market for June 4, 2026 BTCUSD

BTCUSD: SELL 59500, SL 62500, TP 48000.





It was previously assumed that the alternative scenario was the most likely one for this asset. This scenario предполагает the formation of a more complex large corrective structure—a triple zigzag. This interpretation explains the resumption of the downward price movement that we are currently observing.

For an extended period, the price traded within a broad range while forming a simple zigzag, with a leading diagonal triangle serving as wave (a). Recently, this correction appears to have been completed, and the asset transitioned into a directional downward movement in an impulsive form.

During yesterday’s trading session, a critical level confirming the bearish scenario was also breached.

In the near future, further downside movement is expected, making short positions worth considering.

Investment idea: SELL 59500, SL 62500, TP 48000.

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