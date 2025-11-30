Chasing Higher Targets Into Year-End

Bitcoin: Wild by Nature

Bitcoin dropped roughly 30% in November as panic-driven outflows hit the market. This selloff may have been sparked partly by the fading enthusiasm around President Trump’s pro-crypto comments. But more importantly, coin holders simply questioned why they were sitting on so many unbacked, highly speculative assets. Does this mean Bitcoin is doomed to stay wildly volatile? Of course it does. And in my opinion, Bitcoin is likely to recover its lost ground before the year ends. Not because of any specific catalyst, but simply because extreme volatility is part of Bitcoin’s nature.









EUR/USD: A Late-Year Push

To understand where EurUsd is heading, the broader perspective is essential. The major resistance the pair has been chasing throughout 2024 actually sits all the way back in its 2021 structure. EurUsd still has room to finish the year higher, with the first target at 1.20 and the second at 1.225. Inflation in the eurozone remains stable around 2%, signaling no additional rate cuts at the December 18 meeting. The euro-area economy appears to be settling back into its familiar trajectory after absorbing the shock of Europe’s most intense conflict in decades. A steady growth phase is expected through 2026. And that recovery may begin as early as the final month of this year.



