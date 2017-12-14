GBPUSD. 14.12.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 14.12.2017

14 December 2017, 18:39
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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14.12.2017

GBPUSD 


British Pound managed to jump above 1.3360-80 resistance yesterday which may spur advance to re-test downtrend line again around 1.3490-1.3500 zone.

From that zone will expect another drop wave that may hit the market toward 1.3320-40 and 1.3220-30 zone.

Above 1.3500 market may have the chance to add more advance toward 1.3550 and 1.3620.


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3410    1.3490-1.3500
Level 21.3380    1.3555
Level 31.3300    1.3620


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