GBPUSD. 14.12.2017

British Pound managed to jump above 1.3360-80 resistance yesterday which may spur advance to re-test downtrend line again around 1.3490-1.3500 zone.

From that zone will expect another drop wave that may hit the market toward 1.3320-40 and 1.3220-30 zone.

Above 1.3500 market may have the chance to add more advance toward 1.3550 and 1.3620.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.3410 1.3490-1.3500 Level 2 1.3380 1.3555 Level 3 1.3300 1.3620





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