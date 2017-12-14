GBPUSD. 14.12.2017

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14.12.2017
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GBPUSD
British Pound managed to jump above 1.3360-80 resistance yesterday which may spur advance to re-test downtrend line again around 1.3490-1.3500 zone.
From that zone will expect another drop wave that may hit the market toward 1.3320-40 and 1.3220-30 zone.
Above 1.3500 market may have the chance to add more advance toward 1.3550 and 1.3620.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.3410
|1.3490-1.3500
|Level 2
|1.3380
|1.3555
|Level 3
|1.3300
|1.3620
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