GBPUSD. 23.11.2017

GBPUSD managed finally to hit target 1.3290-1.3300 while market still facing last resistance at 1.3335.

As long as market holding below 1.3335 atrading zone between this resistance and support 1.3270 may hit the market.

Below 1.3270 more drop toward 1.3220 and maybe 1.3170 may hit the market.



Above 1.3335 market may enter new uptrend wave toward 1.3460 and 1.3560.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.3270 1.3335 Level 2 1.3220 1.3410 Level 3 1.3170 1.3460





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