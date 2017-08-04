EURUSD keeps rising – Analysis - 04-08-2017

End of day analysis for EURUSD 04-08-2017

The EURUSD pair provided clear positive trading yesterday and attempted to breach 1.1900 level, to keep the bullish trend valid for the upcoming period, supported by the EMA50 that keeps carrying the price from below, waiting to test 1.2040 as a next main station.

Therefore, we will continue to suggest the bullish trend on the intraday and short term basis, noting that breaking 1.1835 followed by 1.1735 levels will stop the suggested rise and push the price to test 1.1460 areas before any new attempt to rise.

Expected trading range for today is between 1.1800 support and 1.2000 resistance.

Expected trend for today: Bullish