BILL GROSS: MARKET RISK IS THE HIGHEST SINCE Pre-2008 CRISIS

At the press conference Bloomberg Invest New York, Gross (the founder of Pimco) said: “Instead of buying low and selling high, you’re buying high and crossing your fingers”.

For a long time Gross was criticising Central Banks and warned about the risk of another financial crisis, but until now his forecasts never became true.





In his opinion the investors are overpaying for the risks. He blames the laxness of monetary policy in assets price gouging without necessary economy growth.





The top analytics predict the US economy growth by 2,2% in 2017 and 2,3% in 2018. Administration of the President promises the growth by 3%.