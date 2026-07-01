PropFirm Risk Guard: Trial version of the application for a demo account

Install PropFirm Risk Guard Demo



Download Trial version:

PropFirm Risk Guard Demo MT5 3.51 - download

PropFirm Risk Guard Full Version - purchase on MQL5 Market

Important Notice: This Trial version provides 100% full trading functionality, but it is restricted to Demo/Contest accounts only. Trading on Real accounts is blocked. To trade on Real accounts, please purchase the Full Version from the MQL5 Market.

Open the MetaTrader 5 platform, in the top menu select the " File " tab, " Open data directory ", in the open window open the MQL5 folder. Copy the downloaded application to the " Experts " folder.



