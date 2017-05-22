Trading day 2017-05-22
My Trading

Trading day 2017-05-22

22 May 2017, 20:05
Ernestas Kvedaras
Ernestas Kvedaras
0
264

Hey again!


Not much to talk about today. Kind of a bussy day :) However, I wanted to share my charts.


Read more here

#chart, Trading, forex, bat, blog, cypher