Going long the euro could end up being the trade of the year

For a long time now I've held the theory that you have to be completely insane to be a successful investor. Like, right out of your tree.





Let me put it this way: Just a few weeks ago we were all sure, 100% positive that the US dollar would continue to appreciate against the euro, because the Fed was more hawkish, and the ECB was going to have negative rates and QE forever.





In this town, your luck can change just that quickly.





[Read more... http://snip.ly/b599f ] Jared Dillian, Mauldin Economics