Update to EA Aot: New Features for Algorithmic Trading

We are pleased to announce updates to EA Aot, an Expert Advisor designed for algorithmic trading, available through the MQL5 Market. The following enhancements aim to support users in managing their trading activities.

New Trading Panel



A new Trading Panel provides visual monitoring of EA Aot’s operational status directly on the chart, enabling users to access key information efficiently.

What does this feature offer?

Visual Monitoring: Quickly grasp the EA's operational status and other important information.





Maximum Drawdown Feature



The Maximum Drawdown feature allows users to set a threshold for account losses. If this threshold is reached, EA Aot closes open trades to limit further losses, supporting risk management strategies.

What does this feature offer?

Account Safety: You can set a maximum account drawdown threshold. If the account hits this level, the EA will automatically close current trades to protect your capital.

Disciplined Trading: Helps you adhere to your established risk management plan.





Break-even Feature



The Break-even feature enables users to set a profit level at which EA Aot adjusts the Stop Loss to the entry price, securing initial profits while allowing trades to continue.

What does this feature offer?

Risk-Free Trades: When a trade in profit reaches a certain level set by you, the EA will automatically move the Stop Loss to the entry price.

Hold Trades with Confidence: Helps you feel more confident when letting profits run, without worrying about the trade turning into a loss.





Disable New Trades on Friday



To address potential volatility during weekend markets, users can enable the “Disable New Trades on Friday” option, which prevents EA Aot from opening new positions on Fridays when set to “True.”

For questions about EA Aot, please refer to the MQL5 Market or contact the developer through the appropriate MQL5 Service channels.

Happy trading!









Disclaimer: The information in this post is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Users should conduct their own research and consult a qualified securities professional before making investment decisions. Performance of EA Aot is not guaranteed, and users are responsible for their own trading decisions.



