All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Golden Dragon Rider 29 July 2016, 13:36 Mudasir 0 229 My daily trading activity refers to the table attached. Files: 2016-07-29_18-34_Microsoft_Excel.jpg 602 kb #scalping, pivot point levels, bollinger band multi time frame To add comments, please log in or register Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 107 0 Chart Patterns & IQ FX Gann Levels Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 1 Finesia Scalper. The High-Probability, Non-Repainting Trading System Trading Systems 66 0 Diagnosing EA Performance Degradation: When the Broker Changes the Spread Model Trading Systems 93 0 Black Thunder EA – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Other 164 0 1 XAUUSD Performance Comparison: Indicator vs. Expert Advisor Scalping 113 1 How to Install Two MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC (Complete Beginner Guide) Other 407 0 [iVISTscalp5]: Welcome to the VISTmany Time Laboratory! Analytics & Forecasts 73 0 2 Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System: The Premium MT5 Framework by Merkava Labs Trading Systems 329 0 2 Seven Target Analytics & Forecasts 104 0 2 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 41 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 36 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 49 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 44 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 41 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 38 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB