FxWirePro: GBP/USD Faces Strong Support at 1.4450, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance – 1.4668 (Feb 4th high 2016)

Major support – 1.4450 (resistance turned into support)

Cable has broken minor support 1.4500 and declined till 1.4470 yesterday. Cable took support near 7 day EMA and started to jump from that level.

has broken minor support 1.4500 and declined till 1.4470 yesterday. Cable took support near 7 day EMA and started to jump from that level. It is currently trading at 1.46045.

Short term trend is bullish as long as support 1.4450 holds. On the higher side major resistance is around 1.46680 and break above targets 1.47000/1.4755/1.4800 levels.

On the lower side major support is around 1.4450 and break below targets 1.4400/1.4345 level.



It is good to buy at dips around 1.4535 with SL around 1.4450 for the TP of 1.4668/1.4755.





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