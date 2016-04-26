FxWirePro: EUR/USD Bullish After Breaking Above 1.1300 Levels

EUR/USD pair rose towards 1.1338 levels on Tuesday, as the pair found strong buying interest after weak US durable goods orders.

pair rose towards 1.1338 levels on Tuesday, as the pair found strong buying interest after weak US durable goods orders. Core durable goods orders in March came below expectations, down 0.2% against forecast of a 0.5%.

After the data release the pair rose towards 1.1340 but lower but retreated slightly to trade at 1.1330 levels.

Further downside is expected to be limited as pair has broken strong resistance at 1.1300 and inching upwards towards higher levels.

To the upside, the strong resistance can be seen at 1.1367, a break above will take the pair towards next resistance level at 1.1404.

To the downside immediate support can be seen 1.1300 levels, a break below will open gates towards 1.1255 levels. Resistance Levels R1: 1.1338 (50% Retracement level) R2: 1.1367 (38.2% Retracement level) R3: 1.1404 (23.6% Retracement level) Support Levels S1: 1.1300 (Psychological levels) S2: 1.1255 (Daily lows) S3: 1.1215 (April 25th low)





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