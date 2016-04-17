Beware of Particularly Challenging Week Ahead

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It is never easy, but the week ahead may be particularly difficult for market participants. It will first have to respond to weekend developments. First, the front page of the NY Times on Saturday was a report that the Saudi Arabia warned the US if a bill making its way through Congress that would allow it (Saudi Arabia) to be held responsible in American court for the terrorist strike on 9/1, the sheikdom would forced to sell its Treasury holdings, and other US assets, which otherwise could be frozen. Apparently there have been talks along these lines for several weeks between top Obama Administration officials and ... READ MORE