NZD/USD Further Gains Seen Above 0.6965/70 – UOB

According to analysts at UOB Group, the Kiwi dollar could extend he upside after a surpass of the 0.6965/70 band.



Key Quotes



“As highlighted yesterday, only a clear move above the 0.6965/70 resistance would indicate the start of a bullish phase”.



“The surprising rapid drop from the high of 0.6952 took out the strong 0.6870 support and from here, NZD has likely moved back into a consolidation range, likely between 0.6760 and 0.6960”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

