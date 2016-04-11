High Impact News Schedule April- 10 to 16, 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News Schedule April- 10 to 16, 2016

11 April 2016, 08:05
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
172

Dear Friends,

We have 6 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 10 to 16, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.



Tuesday, April 12, 2016

 

UK

CPI

4:30 AM ( NY time)

 

Wednesday, April 13, 2016

 

USA

Core Retail Sales

8:30 AM ( NY time)

Canada

Interest Rate

10:00 AM ( NY time)

Australia

Employment Change

9:30 PM ( NY time)

 

Thursday, April 14, 2016

 

UK

Interest Rate

7:00 AM ( NY time)

USA

Core CPI

8:30 AM ( NY time)

 

Wish you successful trading week.

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#News Trading, High impact news, News schedule