High Impact News Schedule April- 10 to 16, 2016

Dear Friends,

We have 6 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 10 to 16, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.







Tuesday, April 12, 2016

UK CPI 4:30 AM ( NY time)

Wednesday, April 13, 2016

USA Core Retail Sales 8:30 AM ( NY time) Canada Interest Rate 10:00 AM ( NY time) Australia Employment Change 9:30 PM ( NY time)

Thursday, April 14, 2016

UK Interest Rate 7:00 AM ( NY time) USA Core CPI 8:30 AM ( NY time)

Wish you successful trading week.

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