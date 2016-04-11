High Impact News Schedule April- 10 to 16, 2016

Dear Friends,
We have 6 high impact news release schedule in this week (April – 10 to 16, 2016) which may tradable. Time mentioned New York Time.
Tuesday, April 12, 2016
|
UK
|
CPI
|
4:30 AM ( NY time)
Wednesday, April 13, 2016
|
USA
|
Core Retail Sales
|
8:30 AM ( NY time)
|
Canada
|
Interest Rate
|
10:00 AM ( NY time)
|
Australia
|
Employment Change
|
9:30 PM ( NY time)
Thursday, April 14, 2016
|
UK
|
Interest Rate
|
7:00 AM ( NY time)
|
USA
|
Core CPI
|
8:30 AM ( NY time)
Wish you successful trading week.
Try to make profit with super fast mt4 server, no re quote,
low spread and low latency. You can use attached EA to trade during high
impact news time in this broker. World largest forex regulated broker: www.pepperstone.com
Try News trade with 1 pip fixed spread 4 digit or 5 digit account at www.firewoodfx.com
Download Free Expert Adviser for News Trade.
Thanks from www.pip2pips.com