Forex Weekly Outlook April 11-15

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The Japanese yen was the king in the past week, frustrating Japanese officials. Inflation data in the UK and the US, Retail sales PPI, and Consumer sentiment in the US, rate decisions in the UK and Canada, Employment data in Australia stand out. These are the main events on forex calendar. Join us an outlook on the main market-movers for this week. At a panel speech in New York, Fed chair Yellen said the US economy had made continued progress and that the labor market is “close” to full strength. Yellen also noted that inflationary pressures start to build up, hinting that the Fed will proceed with its gradual rate increases. Fed chair ...READ MORE