Week Ahead in FX: USD Mixed Ahead of Retail Sales Data

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A series of dovish comments and the FOMC statement have reduced the forecasted number of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2016 which in turn have weekend the U.S. currency against majors. The monetary policy divergence that was counted on after the much awaited December interest rate hike has been if not derailed then paused. A more patient Fed is willing to let inflation run hot and wait for the economy to force a rate hike, rather than anticipating a recovery. The retail sales and the report minus the volatile auto data will be released on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:30 am EDT. Core retail data is forecasted to come in at 0.4 percent ... READ MORE