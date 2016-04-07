EUR/USD: Dollar to Remain on the Defensive - BTMU

Analysts from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, point out that the near-term bias in EUR/USD is bullish and expect it to trade between 1.1200 and 1.1500 during the week ahead.



Key Quotes:



“The euro has stabilized against the US dollar at higher levels over the last week. The US dollar has held up better than expected in the face of still broad-based selling pressure triggered by the more dovish policy shift from the Fed. As a result, EUR/USD has failed to break above the top of current trading range between the 1.1000 and 1.1500 levels.”



“We expect the US dollar to remain on the defensive in the near-term although there are signs that weakness may already have overshot helping to limit scope for further downside. The main focus in the week ahead will be the latest US retail sales and CPI reports, and comments from a number of Fed officials. A pick up in US growth in Q2 and more sustained evidence that inflation has firmed are needed to offer greater support for the US dollar.”



“In contrast, the main downside risk for the euro in the current quarter is posed by the building risk of Brexit which should intensify in the coming months beginning to weigh more on the euro.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

