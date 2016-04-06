FXWIREPRO: Gold Forms Bearish Bat Pattern, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Gold Forms Bearish Bat Pattern, Good to Sell on Rallies

6 April 2016, 11:21
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: Gold Forms Bearish Bat Pattern, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Harmonic Pattern Formed – Bearish Bat Pattern 
  • Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) - $1240 
  • The yellow metal has recovered till $1236.60 after making a low of $1214.84. Gold struggles to trade above $1240 and selling pressure at higher levels dragged the yellow metal down till $1224 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $1225. 
  • Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance $1240 holds. 
  • On the lower side any break below $1225 will drag the pair down till $1215/$1208 level. 
  • Overall bullish invalidation only below $1200.

It is good to sell on rallies around $1230-32 with SL around $1240 for the TP of $1215/$1208

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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