Jobs Report Gives Yellen Only Half of What Fed Chair Wants

0
169
A slowly improving economy is pulling discouraged Americans into the workforce, although some are having to settle for part-time jobs for now. That’s the message from the March employment report issued by the Labor Department Friday in Washington. Payrolls grew by 215,000 workers last month following a gain of 245,000 in February, according to employers the government surveyed. The separate poll of households showed the jobless rate ticked up to 5 percent from 4.9 percent as people streamed into the labor force looking for work, and not all were successful. The gain in hiring shows businesses remain confident in U.S. prospects even amid ...READ MoRE