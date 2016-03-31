EUR/USD bulls sets eyes on 1.15 amid receding Fed hike expectations

0
153
The EUR/USD is trading higher for the fourth consecutive day as traders continue to dump the US dollar after the Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen pulled a dove out of the Fed's hat earlier this week. Her exceedingly cautious outlook on the US economy has been interpreted as a sign that interest rates will remain at their current low levels for longer than expected. Her views will be put to the test given the sheer number of top-tier US macroeconomic data coming up this week, including the March payrolls numbers and average hourly earnings, a measure of inflation, on Friday. Meanwhile the latest data from the ... READ MORE