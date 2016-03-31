Euro Rises Against Most Majors Before Eurozone Consumer Price Inflation Data

At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases flash consumer prices for March. Eurozone prices are forecast to ease 0.1 percent on a yearly basis after decreasing 0.2 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro eased against the pound, it advanced against the greenback, yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1356 against the greenback, 127.55 against the yen, 0.7891 against the pound and 1.0936 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.





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