USD/CHF Trade Idea

Major support – 0.9630 (trend line joining 0.91136 and 0.9257)



The pair has broken minor support 0.9680 and declined till 0.96432 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 0.96516.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 0.9630 holds.



Any break below 0.9630 will drag the pair down till 0.9580/0.9530 in short term.



On the higher side any trend reversal can happen only above 0.9800.



The minor resistance is around 0.9680 and break above targets 0.9720/0.9750/0.9780 level.



MACD- Bullish Divergence





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