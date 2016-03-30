USD/CHF Trade Idea
Analytics & Forecasts

USD/CHF Trade Idea

30 March 2016, 13:35
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
166

USD/CHF Trade Idea

  • Major support – 0.9630 (trend line joining 0.91136 and 0.9257)
  • The pair has broken minor support 0.9680 and declined till 0.96432 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around 0.96516. 

  • Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 0.9630 holds.

  • Any break below 0.9630 will drag the pair down till 0.9580/0.9530 in short term. 
  • On the higher side any trend reversal can happen only above 0.9800. 
  • The minor resistance is around 0.9680 and break above targets 0.9720/0.9750/0.9780 level. 
  • MACD- Bullish Divergence
It is good to buy at dips around 0.9635 with SL around 0.9600 for the TP of 0.9680/0.9725


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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