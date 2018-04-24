NOTES OF CURRENCY SPECULATOR. APRIL – JUNE 2018. STARTS CURRENCY RALLY THAT WILL LAST THREE MONTHS!
24 April 2018, 19:31
For successful trading in forex market it is important to understand the main medium-term trends in the market. For this, traders use both technical and fundamental analysis. Вoes this give you a satisfactory result? We suggest looking at this issue through astronomical analysis. We will try to predict the trends in the forex market and try to understand their nature. So – what is waiting for the forex market in the near future? What to look for when choosing currency pairs?