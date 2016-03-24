Pound Off Lows Against Majors

The pound trimmed its early losses against the other major currencies in Europe on Thursday.



The pound recovered to 0.7899 against the euro and 1.3784 against the franc, from its early 15-month low of 0.7946 and a 2-month low of 1.3720, respectively.



The pound bounced off to 1.4147 against the greenback and 159.39 against the yen, from its prior 8-day low of 1.4057 and a 2-day low of 158.45, respectively.



The pound may find resistance around 160.00 against the yen, 1.38 against the franc, 1.42 against the greenback and 0.77 against the euro.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

