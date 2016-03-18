Euro Falls Ahead Of German PPI

At 3:00 am ET Friday, German statistical office Destatis is due to release its producer prices report for February. Producer prices are expected to fall 2.6 percent year-over-year in February after the 2.4 percent drop in January. On a monthly basis, producer prices are estimated to decline 0.1 percent following the 0.7 percent drop in January.

Germany Feb PPI -3.0% On Year Vs. -2.4% In Jan, Consensus -2.6%



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



As of 2:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.7810 against the pound, 1.0923 against the Swiss franc, 1.1292 against the U.S. dollar and 125.65 against the yen.



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