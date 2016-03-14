Take profit placement and trade exits usually rank very low on a trader’s priorities list; typically way behind finding better entry signals or effectively setting stops. This is a very big mistake and we will see why many traders could easily improve their trading if they’d spend a bit more time on improving their take profit strategy and understand how to set take profit orders correctly. Mistakes and misconceptions about targets, exits and profit taking Let’s first take a look at the most commonly made mistakes when it comes to exiting trades and ...