Canadian Dollar Edges Down Against Most Majors

The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3256 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4795 against the euro, from early highs of 1.3211 and 1.4720, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to 85.83 from an early near 1-1/2-month high of 86.23.





If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro and 81.00 against the yen.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

