Dear Friends,



This week (March 13 - to 19’ 2016) we have 7 high impact news schedule which may tradable. Here all time mentioned NY time Zone.





Tuesday, March 15

USA Core Retail Sales 8:30am NY time

Wednesday, March 16

USA Interest Rate 2:00pm NY time New Zealand GDP 5:45pm NY time Australia Employment Change 8:30pm NY time

Thursday, March 17

UK Interest Rate 8:00am NY time

Friday, March 18

Canada Core CPI 8:30am NY time Canada Core Retail Sales 8:30am NY time

Wish you a successful trading week.

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