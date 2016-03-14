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Dear
Friends,
This week (March 13 - to 19’ 2016) we have 7 high impact news schedule which may tradable. Here all time mentioned NY time Zone.
Tuesday, March 15
|
USA
|
Core Retail Sales
|
8:30am NY time
Wednesday, March 16
|
USA
|
Interest Rate
|
2:00pm NY time
|
New Zealand
|
GDP
|
5:45pm NY time
|
Australia
|
Employment Change
|
8:30pm NY time
Thursday, March 17
|
UK
|
Interest Rate
|
8:00am NY time
Friday, March 18
|
Canada
|
Core CPI
|
8:30am NY time
|
Canada
|
Core Retail Sales
|
8:30am NY time
Wish you a successful trading week.
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Thanks from www.pip2pips.com