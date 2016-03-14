High Impact News Schedule
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News Schedule

14 March 2016, 04:50
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
178

Dear Friends,

This week (March 13 - to 19’ 2016) we have 7 high impact news schedule which may tradable. Here all time mentioned NY time Zone.

Tuesday, March 15

 

USA

Core Retail Sales

8:30am NY time

 

Wednesday, March 16

 

USA

Interest Rate

2:00pm NY time

New Zealand

GDP

5:45pm NY time

Australia

Employment Change

8:30pm NY time

 

Thursday, March 17

 

UK

Interest Rate

8:00am NY time

 

Friday, March 18

 

Canada

Core CPI

8:30am NY time

Canada

Core Retail Sales

8:30am NY time

 

Wish you a successful trading week.

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#news trader, News trade, High impact news schedule