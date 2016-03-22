High Impact News Schedule March 20 to 26' 2016

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Dear Friends,
This week (March 20 - March 26) we have 5 high impact news schedule which may tradable.
Monday, March 21’ 2016
|
USA
|
Existing Home Sales
|
10:00 AM NY time
Tuesday, March 22’
2016
|
UK
|
CPI
|
5:30 AM NY time
Wednesday, March 23’ 2016
|
USA
|
New Home Sales
|
10:00 AM NY time
Thursday, March 24’ 2016
|
UK
|
Retail Sales
|
5:30 AM NY time
Friday, March 25’ 2016
|
USA
|
GDP
|
8:30 AM NY time
Thanks to stay connected with Pip2Pips.
Wish you successful trading.
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