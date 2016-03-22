High Impact News Schedule March 20 to 26' 2016

Dear Friends,



This week (March 20 - March 26) we have 5 high impact news schedule which may tradable.







Monday, March 21’ 2016





USA Existing Home Sales 10:00 AM NY time

Tuesday, March 22’ 2016





UK CPI 5:30 AM NY time

Wednesday, March 23’ 2016

USA New Home Sales 10:00 AM NY time

Thursday, March 24’ 2016

UK Retail Sales 5:30 AM NY time

Friday, March 25’ 2016

USA GDP 8:30 AM NY time

Thanks to stay connected with Pip2Pips.

Wish you successful trading.

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