High Impact News Schedule March 20 to 26' 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News Schedule March 20 to 26' 2016

22 March 2016, 08:25
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
183

Dear Friends,

This week (March 20 - March 26) we have 5 high impact news schedule which may tradable.


Monday, March 21’ 2016

 

USA

Existing Home Sales

10:00 AM NY time

 

Tuesday, March 22’ 2016

 

UK

CPI

5:30 AM NY time

 

Wednesday, March 23’ 2016

 

USA

New Home Sales

10:00 AM NY time

 

Thursday, March 24’ 2016

 

UK

Retail Sales

5:30 AM NY time

 

Friday, March 25’ 2016

 

USA

GDP

8:30 AM NY time

 

Thanks to stay connected with Pip2Pips.

Wish you successful trading.

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