2. US Prelim GDP q/q, August 26, 2016

We have only two high impact news schedule in this week. This both news are major and can give spike if actual report comes different from forecast report. There is very little chance to get big spike within these news but I will try my best with my news trading EA. If you want to use my EA during high impact news, can download from this link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/678090

Also see past live prove from the mentioned link. For news trade, specially I like www.pepperstone.com forex broker.