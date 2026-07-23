Hedging robot FAQ - Black Thunder



BLACK THUNDER ROBOT LINK: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179545

CHOOSING AN EXPERT ADVISOR





1. Which EA is best for MT5 in 2026?

The best EA is the one whose logic you understand and whose risk settings match your account. Rather than asking which robot wins, look for three things: a hard stop loss on every trade, no martingale or grid recovery, and settings you can verify yourself. BLACK THUNDER is a breakout scalping Expert Advisor built on exactly those three principles, with six selectable trading modes so you can match the EA to your own risk appetite instead of accepting one fixed style.





2. Can any Expert Advisor give consistent profit?

No EA can promise profit, and any vendor who does is telling you something they cannot know. What a well built trading robot can give you is consistency of process: the same entry rule every time, a stop loss attached to every order, and risk limits that stop trading before a bad day becomes a bad month. That process consistency is what BLACK THUNDER is engineered for, and it is what separates a survivable EA from a lucky one.





3. What makes a trustworthy forex robot?

Transparency. You should be able to see what the EA is doing, why it is not trading right now, and how it handles your broker. BLACK THUNDER includes a diagnostic logger that prints the state of every filter on a fixed interval, so you always know whether the EA is waiting on a time window, a spread limit or a risk guard.





4. Is automated trading better than manual trading?

Algo trading removes hesitation and fatigue from execution, which matters most in a scalping strategy where entries are measured in seconds. It does not remove the need to choose sensible risk. The strongest results usually come from a trader who understands the strategy and lets the MT5 EA execute it precisely.





5. What should I look for in a gold trading robot?

Gold moves fast and its spread widens sharply around news, so a gold EA needs distances that adapt to live spread rather than fixed point values, plus proper handling of two, three and four decimal gold feeds. BLACK THUNDER does both automatically, which is why the same settings behave the same way across different brokers.





6. How many EAs should I run on one account?

Start with one until you know its behaviour. BLACK THUNDER makes it simple to scale up later, because each of its six modes carries its own magic number and manages only its own orders, so you can add modes one at a time without them interfering with each other.





7. Do I need programming knowledge to use an MT5 expert advisor?

No. Attach the EA to a chart, choose a trade mode, set your lot size and enablealgo trading. Everything else is preconfigured, and the on chart panel shows you the live status at a glance.





8. What is a magic number and why does it matter?

A magic number is the tag an EA puts on its own orders so it never touches trades belonging to another EA or to you. BLACK THUNDER gives every one of its six modes a separate magic number, and it refuses to start if two modes are given the same one.









GOLD AND XAUUSD





9. Is this a dedicated XAUUSD EA?

Yes. BLACK THUNDER was designed, tuned and tested on XAUUSD, so gold is its home instrument. The engine also adapts its precision to any other symbol, so it is compatible for all symbols if you want to explore beyond gold.





10. Why is XAUUSD so popular for scalping robots?

Gold offers large intraday ranges and deep liquidity during the London and New York sessions, which gives a gold scalper more opportunities per day than most currency pairs. The trade off is volatility, which is why risk controls matter more here than anywhere else.





11. My broker quotes gold with three decimals. Will the EA still work correctly?

Yes, and this is handled automatically. The EA detects two, three or four decimal gold feeds on startup and runs every calculation in a virtual two decimal environment, so your settings keep the same real meaning on any broker.





12. Does the EA work on other pairs besides gold?

Yes but it special for GOLD XAUUSD. It normalises to each symbol's own pip precision, so EURUSD, USDJPY, indices and other instruments are supported. The gold specific spread reference is disabled automatically away from gold.





13. What is the best timeframe for a gold EA?

Any timeframe works, because the engine is tick driven rather than bar driven. Most users attach it to M1 or M5 simply because that is the easiest chart on which to watch a scalping robot operate.





14. What spread do I need for gold scalping?

Tighter is better, and a raw or ECN gold account is ideal. BLACK THUNDER also includes a reference spread setting so that a very tight raw feed still trades the same distances as the standard account the EA was tuned on.





15. Can I trade gold around the clock with this EA?

Yes, gold trades nearly 24 hours on weekdays and the EA can run continuously. You can also restrict it to specific sessions using the built in Asia, London, New York and overlap session filter.









SCALPING





16. Is BLACK THUNDER a true scalping EA?

Yes. It is a breakout scalper that holds a pending buy stop and a pending sell stop close to price, re-prices them as the market moves, and lets a dynamic trailing stop manage the winner once a breakout triggers.





17. How does the scalping robot decide where to place its orders?

Entry distance, stop loss and trailing distance are all multiples of the measured live spread rather than fixed point values. That means the MT5 scalper tightens up in calm conditions and widens automatically when volatility rises.





18. Does a scalping strategy need low latency?

It helps considerably. A VPS close to your broker's server reduces execution delay and slippage, which matters more for scalping than for any other style. The EA measures your broker's actual execution delay and reports it, so you can see the benefit directly.





19. How many trades per day will a scalping EA take?

It depends on volatility and the mode you select. Safe Mode concentrates activity into fixed entry windows, while the Aggressive mode is free to act whenever conditions qualify. A daily order limit is available if you prefer a fixed cap.





20. Does the EA scalp in both directions at once?

Yes, and that is why a hedging account is required. Preparing both a buy stop and a sell stop means the robot is ready whichever way the breakout resolves.





21. What exits the trade in a scalping EA?

A dynamic trailing stop rather than a fixed take profit, so a move that keeps running is followed instead of being closed early. A hard stop loss is always in place as protection from the moment the order is sent.









THE SIX TRADING MODES





22. What are the six modes in BLACK THUNDER?

Conservative, Aggressive, Custom Conservative, Custom Aggressive, Safe Mode and News Mode. Each one is a complete trading personality, selectable from a single

input.





23. Which mode should a beginner start with?

Safe Mode. It runs the proven Aggressive engine but only opens new trades inside fixed entry windows, which keeps exposure focused and predictable while you learn how the EA behaves on your broker.





24. Can I run all six modes at the same time on XAUUSD?

Yes. Open six XAUUSD charts and run one mode on each. Because every mode has its own magic number, a position opened by Aggressive is trailed and closed by

Aggressive only, and no other mode can touch it.





25. How do I know which mode is making the results?

Every order carries its mode name in the order comment and its own magic number. Open the History tab in Positions view and you can compare the modes side by

side on the same account.





26. What is the difference between the locked and the Custom modes?

The locked Conservative and Aggressive modes run their original tested presets. The Custom versions drive the same engines while giving you access to the order

limit and, in the developer build, the full parameter set for your own optimisation.





27. Can I switch modes without losing my open trades?

Open trades belong to the magic number of the mode that opened them. If youswitch a chart to a different mode, run the original mode on another chart to

continue managing those positions, or close them first.





28. Does each mode have its own risk settings?

Yes. Lot size, daily loss limit, consecutive loss pause and order limits all apply per instance, so six modes means six independent risk budgets. Size your lots with your total combined exposure in mind.









NEWS MODE





29. What is News Mode?

News Mode is new in version 10. It reads the economic calendar built into MetaTrader 5 and becomes active one minute before a scheduled high impact release, then stops fifteen minutes afterwards by default. Outside that window it takes no new trades at all.





30. Which news events does the EA trade?

Only the releases that genuinely move gold. The event must be USD, must carry the MetaTrader importance marker, and must match a curated list headed by the Consumer Price Index, the FOMC rate decision with its press conference, and Nonfarm Payrolls. A second tier adds Core PCE, PPI, the Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, FOMC Minutes, Fed Chair speeches and advance GDP.





31. Why does News Mode turn the volatility filter off?

Because that filter only arms after a large candle has already closed, which is too late for a news release. In News Mode the news window itself is the filter,

which is a cleaner and more precise gate.





32. Where should I run News Mode?

On a live or demo chart, where MetaTrader supplies live calendar data. The panel shows the event name, the exact release time, when the EA will start, when it

will stop, and a live countdown, so you always know what is coming.





33. Can I use a news filter to avoid news instead of trading it?

Yes. The other five modes include a spike guard that pauses new entries after a news sized candle, so you can choose whether to trade news or step aside from it.









RISK MANAGEMENT





34. Does this EA use martingale or grid?

No. There is no lot multiplication after a loss and no grid recovery. The robot holds one position per direction with a stop loss attached from the moment the order is placed, which keeps drawdown predictable.





35. Does every trade have a stop loss?

Yes, always. The stop loss is part of the pending order itself, so a position is never open without protection, even for a moment.





36. What drawdown protection is built in?

A daily loss stop in either currency or percentage, and a pause after a chosen number of consecutive losing trades. Both work in every mode and are switched off by default so you can enable exactly what you want.





37. What is the big profit pause?

After an unusually large winning trade, the EA can pause new entries until the next genuine breakout signal appears. It stops the robot from immediately re-entering into the exhausted move that just paid you.





38. How should I choose my lot size?

Start with the smallest volume your broker allows and increase only after you have seen the EA run on your own account. Fixed lot and automatic balance based lot sizing are both available, with a ceiling you set yourself.





39. Is the EA suitable for a small account?

Yes, provided you use the minimum lot your broker offers and enable the daily loss protection. Position sizing matters far more than account size for surviving a losing run.









PROP FIRM AND FUNDED ACCOUNTS





40. Is this EA suitable for a prop firm challenge?

Its design fits what most prop firms look for: a hard stop loss on every trade, no martingale, no grid, a daily loss limit and a consecutive loss pause. Always confirm your specific firm's rules on automated trading, news trading and maximum lot size before you begin.





41. Can I set a daily loss limit to match my prop firm rules?

Yes. Set the daily loss stop to a value comfortably inside your firm's limit and the EA will stop opening new trades for the day once it is reached.





42. Should I use News Mode during a funded challenge?

Many prop firms restrict trading around high impact news. If yours does, use one of the other five modes and enable the news spike guard instead. If news trading is permitted, News Mode gives you a precise and fully controlled window.





43. Does the EA respect FIFO or no hedging rules?

The EA requires a hedging account because it prepares both directions at once. If your firm operates FIFO or netting only accounts, that is worth confirming with them before you start.









SETUP, BROKER AND VPS





44. Which broker works best with this EA?

Any MetaTrader 5 broker offering hedging accounts and competitive gold spreads. Because the EA normalises decimals and spread automatically, you are not locked into one broker type, and raw, ECN and standard accounts are all supported.





45. Do I need a VPS to run this MT5 EA?

A VPS is strongly recommended for continuous 24 hour operation and lower latency. The EA even checks whether your VPS clock is correctly synchronised and tells you if it is not.





46. Do I have to configure my broker's server time or GMT offset?

No, it is worked out automatically and cross checked against your broker's own price history. The panel displays your computer clock, the broker server clock with its detected offset, and the clock the entry windows use, so you can confirm everything is aligned in one glance.





47. Will the EA work if my broker is in a different time zone?

Yes. The time windows are automatically shifted onto the correct clock for your broker, so the EA trades the same real market moments no matter which server

your broker runs.





48. Do I get a set file with recommended settings?

Yes. Message through MQL5 after purchase and you will receive recommended settings along with guidance on adapting them to your own broker's spread and account size.









TESTING AND SUPPORT





49. How should I backtest this EA properly?

Use real tick data with the highest available modelling quality, and set the broker offset input to your broker's server offset so the entry windows in the test match the ones used live. Note that News Mode cannot be backtested, because MetaTrader supplies no calendar data to the strategy tester; run that mode on a live or demo chart instead. The other five modes backtest normally.





50. Do you provide full installation and setup support?

Yes. Send a message through MQL5 after purchase and you will be guided through installation, choosing a trade mode, configuring lot size and risk, and checking the settings against your own broker. Updates are delivered free through the MQL5 Market for as long as you own the product.